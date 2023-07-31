How to change back to the old Twitter app icon on iOS

2023-07-31
How to change back to the old Twitter app icon on iOS
How to change back to the old Twitter app icon on iOS

As our Twitter apps are updating to now be called “X,” you might long for the old blue bird logo. It harkens back to a similar time, when Twitter certainly had its issues, but at least it was not owned by Elon Musk. Thanks to the shortcuts app on iOS, we can kid ourselves into believing that Twitter is still being run by a different short-sighted billionaire, rather than this even shorter-sighted one. Lucky us!
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

