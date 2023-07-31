CEO says Lamborghini sales could reach 10,000 this year

The CEO of Lamborghini mentioned that the luxury sports carmaker is on track to achieve a significant milestone, potentially selling 10,000 cars this year for the very first time.



The company reported an increase in both profit and revenues during the first half of the year.



Despite market uncertainties, including challenges with raw materials, Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann expressed cautious optimism, stating that reaching the target of selling 10,000 cars this year is a "feasible goal."