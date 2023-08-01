News
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01 | 03:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
Tech giant "X," formerly known as Twitter, has removed its massive illuminated logo from the rooftop of its offices on Monday after a dispute between the company and San Francisco authorities.
The installation of the logo on the rooftop of the company's headquarters on Market Street in downtown San Francisco last week was part of Elon Musk's plan to rebrand the social media network, which has been facing numerous issues and disruptions.
However, neighboring building residents complained about the bright lights emitted by the logo at night, and some expressed concerns that the structure was not securely installed on the rooftop edge.
San Francisco's Building Inspection and Planning Department received 24 complaints regarding the logo, including complaints related to "structural safety and lighting," according to Patrick Hannan, the agency's media director.
Hannan stated, "This morning, the inspectors continued with the removal of the logo."
He added that the property owner, from whom "X" leases its offices, will have to pay licensing fees for the installation and removal of the logo, in addition to the cost of the city's investigation.
The inspectors hired by San Francisco authorities were prevented from continuing their work on Friday and Saturday by the company, but the city sent a warning to "X" on Monday that such signs above their headquarters require permits and fees.
Elon Musk ignored the strong reaction to the rebranding of the company from Twitter to "X" and responded to a post on the matter with a laughing emoji.
The billionaire abandoned the globally recognized bluebird logo last week when he renamed the company, hoping to transform it into an app inspired by the Chinese "WeChat."
Since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last October, revenue has dropped by half due to issues related to Musk's management and criticism over the platform's content moderation.
Legal documents filed by former employees against Musk revealed that the billionaire made it clear that he does not intend to cover expenses such as rent or severance pay.
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
Twitter
Elon Musk
X
Logo
Removed
San Francisco
Roof
