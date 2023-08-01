American actor Angus Cloud passed away at the age of 25

Variety and Tech
2023-08-01 | 04:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
American actor Angus Cloud passed away at the age of 25
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
American actor Angus Cloud passed away at the age of 25

American actor Angus Cloud, known for his role in the series "Euphoria," passed away at the age of 25, as announced by his family.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

Cloud played the role of drug dealer Fezco ("Fez") in the series, which was produced by HBO and earned several Emmy awards.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, his family said, "Our only solace is knowing that Angus is now with his father, who was his favorite friend."

The statement mentioned that Cloud had been struggling recently due to the death of his father and was dealing with mental health issues.

His family explained, "He spoke openly about his battle with mental illness," adding, "We hope his passing serves as a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not face their illness alone."

"Euphoria" is one of the most successful series produced by HBO, and it depicts the dark lives of contemporary American teenagers, including their struggles with drug addiction and sexual violence.

The series provided Angus Cloud with his first acting role, as he was chosen by a director to be part of the show while he was hanging out with friends on the streets of Brooklyn, New York.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

American

Actor

Angus

Cloud

Dies

Age

25

Years Old

Euphoria

Role

LBCI Next
Complaint filed against Cardi B after throwing a microphone at her audience
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

President of the association of American actors on negotiations with studios: "We were tricked"

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-15

Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent

LBCI
World News
14:33

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:39

Complaint filed against Cardi B after throwing a microphone at her audience

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:50

Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters

LBCI
World News
14:33

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:57

CEO says Lamborghini sales could reach 10,000 this year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-17

Southern town of Rmeich troubled by tensions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

MP Gemayel calls for disarming camps, holds Hezbollah accountable for national issues

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:09

Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More