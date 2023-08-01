American actor Angus Cloud passed away at the age of 25

American actor Angus Cloud, known for his role in the series "Euphoria," passed away at the age of 25, as announced by his family.



The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.



Cloud played the role of drug dealer Fezco ("Fez") in the series, which was produced by HBO and earned several Emmy awards.



In a statement released by his spokesperson, his family said, "Our only solace is knowing that Angus is now with his father, who was his favorite friend."



The statement mentioned that Cloud had been struggling recently due to the death of his father and was dealing with mental health issues.



His family explained, "He spoke openly about his battle with mental illness," adding, "We hope his passing serves as a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not face their illness alone."



"Euphoria" is one of the most successful series produced by HBO, and it depicts the dark lives of contemporary American teenagers, including their struggles with drug addiction and sexual violence.



The series provided Angus Cloud with his first acting role, as he was chosen by a director to be part of the show while he was hanging out with friends on the streets of Brooklyn, New York.

AFP