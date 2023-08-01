Complaint filed against Cardi B after throwing a microphone at her audience


Complaint filed against Cardi B after throwing a microphone at her audience

Las Vegas police announced on Monday that they have opened an investigation into an assault incident, just days after a video went viral showing rapper Cardi B throwing a microphone at a member of the audience during a music concert.

The widely shared video shows the performer of the hit songs "WAP" and "Money" throwing the microphone towards a woman in the crowd after the latter reportedly threw a drink at her.

In the video, the woman can be seen apologizing after security personnel intervened, while the microphone hit another person in the audience, as seen in other clips.

Following the concert, a woman contacted the Las Vegas police to report the assault.

The police stated in a statement received by US media outlets that "the victim indicated that she was present at a musical event on July 29, 2023, at the 3500 Complex on Las Vegas Boulevard. During the music concert, she was struck by an object thrown from the stage."

While the police statement did not mention Cardi B by name, the date and location mentioned in the statement match her concert.

This is not the first time similar incidents have been recorded, with an increasing trend of objects being thrown during music concerts.

In June, a man threw a phone at singer Bebe Rexha during a music concert in New York, causing her to be taken to the hospital.

In the same month, singer Pink was targeted during a concert in London by a spectator who threw a bag he claimed contained the remains of his deceased mother.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

