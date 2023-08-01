News
NATO announces $1B fund to back startups supporting 'safety, freedom and human empowerment'
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01 | 07:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
NATO announces $1B fund to back startups supporting 'safety, freedom and human empowerment'
After announcing plans nearly two years ago, defense alliance NATO has officially closed its first fund to back startups that are building technology strategic to NATO's own goals in defense and security.
Member nations are collectively committing capital totalling €1 billion (around $1 billion at current rates) to the NATO Innovation Fund, which plans to make both direct investments in startups, as well as indirect investments in other funds that in turn back startups focused on emerging and disruptive technologies that are "responsible and led by fundamental principles: safety, freedom, and human empowerment."
Areas of focus will include AI and autonomy, biotechnology, quantum computing, space technology and hypersonic systems, energy, new manufacturing and materials, and next-generation communications.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/01/nato-announces-1b-fund-to-back-startups-supporting-safety-freedom-and-human-empowerment/
Variety and Tech
Defense
Alliance
NATO
Startups
Technology
Security
