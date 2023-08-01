Google Assistant reportedly pivoting to generative AI

When Google had its unpleasant realization that it had been complacently spinning its wheels on a form of fake AI for a decade, chances are it started realigning itself that day. And it sounds like Assistant itself is now getting a generative face-lift, according to an internal email reported by Axios.



The email says that the Assistant team leads “see a huge opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM [large language model] technology, would look like,” and describe some organizational changes to achieve that.



Of course, you don’t make sweeping changes to a successful division just because you want to see what something looks like. It feels more like they have already seen what it looks like as other companies have demonstrated it publicly, and they are in a hurry to catch up. At any rate, the change in “vision” will unfold over the months to come.

Read the full story at: