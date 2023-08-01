Elon Musk’s lawyers accuse nonprofit of colluding with Twitter rivals

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit that monitors online hate speech and disinformation, says that Elon Musk’s lawyers sent CEO Imran Ahmed a threatening legal letter over a CCDH article that said that Twitter fails to act on 99% of Twitter Blue accounts’ hateful tweets.



In a copy of the letter that the CCDH posted, Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro critiques the CCDH’s methodology, in which CCDH staff reported 100 tweets from Twitter Blue subscribers with hate speech. Then, the CCDH monitored whether these tweets — which contained racist, homophobic and neo-Nazi conspiracies — had been removed from the platform four days later, but only one had been removed. Then, Spiro accuses the CCDH of taking money from Twitter parent X Corp.’s competitors and government entities in an attempt to drive advertisers off of the platform.

