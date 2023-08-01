News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Generative AI services pulled from Apple App Store in China ahead of new regulations
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01 | 09:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Generative AI services pulled from Apple App Store in China ahead of new regulations
Multiple generative AI apps have been removed from Apple’s China App Store, two weeks ahead of the country’s new generative AI regulations that are set to take effect on August 15.
The move came after Chinese developers received notices from Apple informing them of their apps’ removal. In its letter to OpenCat, a native ChatGPT client, Apple cited “content that is illegal in China” as the reason for pulling the app.
In July, China announced a set of measures to regulate generative AI services, including API providers. The rules require AI apps operating in China to obtain an administrative license, which is reflected in Apple’s removal notice.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/01/generative-ai-services-pulled-from-apple-app-store-in-china-ahead-of-new-regulations/
Variety and Tech
Generative
AI
Artificial Intelligence
Services
Pulled
Apple
App
Store
China
Ahead
New
Regulations
Next
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11
Apple launches an online store on China’s WeChat app
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11
Apple launches an online store on China’s WeChat app
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07
Threads app hits Top 5 on Apple’s China App Store despite ban
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07
Threads app hits Top 5 on Apple’s China App Store despite ban
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27
Photoshop’s new generative AI feature lets you ‘uncrop’ images
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27
Photoshop’s new generative AI feature lets you ‘uncrop’ images
0
World News
2023-07-27
US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China
World News
2023-07-27
US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:55
Meta says it will offer Europeans a free choice to deny tracking
Variety and Tech
10:55
Meta says it will offer Europeans a free choice to deny tracking
0
Variety and Tech
09:55
Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout
Variety and Tech
09:55
Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout
0
Variety and Tech
09:53
Snapchat is launching a new rewards program for AR Lens creators
Variety and Tech
09:53
Snapchat is launching a new rewards program for AR Lens creators
0
Variety and Tech
09:51
Uber reports first quarterly operating profit in Q2 2023 results
Variety and Tech
09:51
Uber reports first quarterly operating profit in Q2 2023 results
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
08:24
Paris Saint-Germain to trigger release clause for Ousmane Dembélé from FC Barcelona
Sports News
08:24
Paris Saint-Germain to trigger release clause for Ousmane Dembélé from FC Barcelona
0
World News
2023-06-14
South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future
World News
2023-06-14
South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future
0
Lebanon News
06:50
Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued
Lebanon News
06:50
Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:34
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
Press Highlights
00:34
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
2
Lebanon News
03:45
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
Lebanon News
03:45
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
4
Lebanon News
09:23
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
Lebanon News
09:23
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
5
Lebanon News
04:51
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes
Lebanon News
04:51
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes
6
Lebanon News
08:48
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
Lebanon News
08:48
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
7
Lebanon News
06:50
Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued
Lebanon News
06:50
Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued
8
Lebanon News
09:38
Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority
Lebanon News
09:38
Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More