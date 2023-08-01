BBC is testing being on Mastodon, says fediverse better fit for public purposes than Twitter or Threads

Variety and Tech
2023-08-01 | 09:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
BBC is testing being on Mastodon, says fediverse better fit for public purposes than Twitter or Threads
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
BBC is testing being on Mastodon, says fediverse better fit for public purposes than Twitter or Threads

In another sign of shifting forces in the social media universe, the UK’s national public service broadcaster, the BBC, is dipping a toe into the fediverse by setting up its own Mastodon instance.

The BBC is labelling its move as an experiment — and, to be clear, it’s not abandoning its presence on more mainstream social networks at this stage (or possibly ever) — with the organization saying it plans to be on Mastodon for six months. After which it says it will take a decision on whether or not to continue, based on evaluating factors such as how much engagement its presence is generating and how much cost is entailed in hosting its own little piece of the fediverse.

“We aim to learn how much value it has provided and how much work and cost is involved. Does it reach enough people for the effort we need to put in? Are there risks or benefits from the federated model, with no centralized rules or moderation and no filtering or sorting algorithms? We’re learning as we go, and we’ll write about what we discover in the hope that it might be useful for others,” it writes in a blog post.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

BBC

Testing

Mastodon

Fediverse

Public

Purposes

Twitter

Threads

LBCI Next
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Instagram Threads now has one-fifth the weekly active user base of Twitter

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07

As Threads soars, Twitter rival Bluesky hits its first million installs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07

Threads won’t be fun — but it will give brands a refuge from Twitter

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06

Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:55

Meta says it will offer Europeans a free choice to deny tracking

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:55

Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:53

Snapchat is launching a new rewards program for AR Lens creators

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:51

Uber reports first quarterly operating profit in Q2 2023 results

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
08:24

Paris Saint-Germain to trigger release clause for Ousmane Dembélé from FC Barcelona

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

South Africa clinic hopes to save penguins' future

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More