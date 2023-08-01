Snapchat is launching a new rewards program for AR Lens creators

Snapchat is introducing a new Lens Creator Rewards program to give AR creators and developers the chance to earn money for top-performing Lenses, the company announced on Tuesday. Creators could be rewarded up to $7,200 per month if their creation is a top performing Lens with high engagement in the United States, India and Mexico.



Although Snapchat is going to initially focus top-performing metrics in these three countries, any Lens creator from 40 eligible countries can receive rewards if their Lens performed well in United States, India and Mexico.



Snap’s Director of AR Platform Partnerships and Ecosystem, Sophia Dominguez, told TechCrunch in an interview that the company wants to start small and receive feedback from its community before expanding the rewards program to additional markets.

Read the full story at: