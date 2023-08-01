Snapchat is launching a new rewards program for AR Lens creators

2023-08-01 | 09:53
High views
Snapchat is launching a new rewards program for AR Lens creators
Snapchat is launching a new rewards program for AR Lens creators

Snapchat is introducing a new Lens Creator Rewards program to give AR creators and developers the chance to earn money for top-performing Lenses, the company announced on Tuesday. Creators could be rewarded up to $7,200 per month if their creation is a top performing Lens with high engagement in the United States, India and Mexico.

Although Snapchat is going to initially focus top-performing metrics in these three countries, any Lens creator from 40 eligible countries can receive rewards if their Lens performed well in United States, India and Mexico.

Snap’s Director of AR Platform Partnerships and Ecosystem, Sophia Dominguez, told TechCrunch in an interview that the company wants to start small and receive feedback from its community before expanding the rewards program to additional markets.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Snapchat

Launching

New

Rewards

Program

AR

Augmented

Reality

Lens

Creators

Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
UNESCO recommends putting Venice on list of world heritage sites in danger
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Restaurant inspections in Al-Qalamoun and Tripoli: Four violation reports issued

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority

