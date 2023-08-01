Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout

2023-08-01 | 09:55
Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout
Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout

Google-owned Fitbit announced that the company will introduce a new app with a refreshed design over the next few months. Fitbit said that it will start testing the new app in beta starting today with a select set of people.

The company noted that the new app will have a three-tab structure. A “Today” tab for a summary of a user’s activity, a “Coach” tab for health and fitness content, and a “You” tab to give users access to adjust their goals and track their progress.

The current version of the Fitbit app already has a “Today” tab. But the new app brings a refreshed design with easily glanceable stats like today’s steps, stress management, sleep score, zone minutes, and activity. Fitbit Premium users can see stats like readiness scores.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Fitbit

Revamp

App

Three

Tab

Layout

