Meta says it will offer Europeans a free choice to deny tracking
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01 | 10:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Meta says it will offer Europeans a free choice to deny tracking
Meta is bowing to legal inevitability in the European Union: It’s just announced it will finally comply with regional privacy regulations by giving users a free choice to deny its behavioral advertising.
The tech giant is subject to an ongoing regulatory procedure over the legal basis it claims to run microtargeted ads which had been expected to conclude around the middle of this month. But in an update to a blog post today it announced its “intention” to switch to a consent-based legal basis for targeted advertising.
Read the full story at:
https://www.lbcgroup.tv/news/varietytech/716228/fitbit-is-revamping-its-app-with-a-three-tab-layou/en
Variety and Tech
Meta
Legal
European Union
Privacy
Regulations
Advertising
