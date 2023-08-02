Former dancers sue American singer Lizzo for alleged harassment

Variety and Tech
2023-08-02 | 03:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Former dancers sue American singer Lizzo for alleged harassment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Former dancers sue American singer Lizzo for alleged harassment

American singer Lizzo is currently embroiled in a legal battle following a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers. The lawsuit, which includes allegations of "harassment," "discrimination," and "assault," was revealed in legal documents obtained by Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Tuesday. 

A law firm representing the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, released a statement detailing their claims of experiencing "sexual, religious, racial harassment, discrimination due to disability, assault, and false imprisonment, among other issues." 

The law firm also highlighted that Davis and Williams were "eventually terminated," while Rodriguez resigned in the face of this distressing behavior. 

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles, California, naming Lizzo and others as defendants. 

The accusations specifically revolve around interactions with other individuals that the dancers claim they were coerced into participating in by Lizzo during a performance in the "Red Light District" of Amsterdam, as outlined in the lawsuit. 

The lead dancer of Lizzo's team, Shirlene Quigley, has been accused of making repeated sexually charged comments and attempting to impose her Christian beliefs, particularly concerning premarital sex, despite the objections of the plaintiffs. 

The dancers also detailed a protracted dispute with the singer over their wages in the lawsuit. 

Representatives for the American pop star have not yet responded to these allegations. 

AFP 
 

Variety and Tech

American

Singer

Lizzo

Lawsuit

Dancers

Harassment

Discrimination

Assault

Meta says it will offer Europeans a free choice to deny tracking
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:22

American doctors defy US abortion ban laws

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01

American actor Angus Cloud passed away at the age of 25

LBCI
World News
2023-08-01

Australia charges former childcare worker with sexually assaulting 91 girls

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Child harassment arrest: Lebanese State Security takes action, urges parents to stay vigilant

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:55

Meta says it will offer Europeans a free choice to deny tracking

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:55

Fitbit is revamping its app with a three-tab layout

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:53

Snapchat is launching a new rewards program for AR Lens creators

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:51

Uber reports first quarterly operating profit in Q2 2023 results

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Hun Sen steps down from Cambodia's Prime Minister after decades in power

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:39

Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More