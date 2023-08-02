News
Former dancers sue American singer Lizzo for alleged harassment
Variety and Tech
2023-08-02 | 03:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Former dancers sue American singer Lizzo for alleged harassment
American singer Lizzo is currently embroiled in a legal battle following a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers. The lawsuit, which includes allegations of "harassment," "discrimination," and "assault," was revealed in legal documents obtained by Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Tuesday.
A law firm representing the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, released a statement detailing their claims of experiencing "sexual, religious, racial harassment, discrimination due to disability, assault, and false imprisonment, among other issues."
The law firm also highlighted that Davis and Williams were "eventually terminated," while Rodriguez resigned in the face of this distressing behavior.
The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles, California, naming Lizzo and others as defendants.
The accusations specifically revolve around interactions with other individuals that the dancers claim they were coerced into participating in by Lizzo during a performance in the "Red Light District" of Amsterdam, as outlined in the lawsuit.
The lead dancer of Lizzo's team, Shirlene Quigley, has been accused of making repeated sexually charged comments and attempting to impose her Christian beliefs, particularly concerning premarital sex, despite the objections of the plaintiffs.
The dancers also detailed a protracted dispute with the singer over their wages in the lawsuit.
Representatives for the American pop star have not yet responded to these allegations.
AFP
Variety and Tech
American
Singer
Lizzo
Lawsuit
Dancers
Harassment
Discrimination
Assault
