In a stunning twist that intertwines fiction with reality, the upcoming science fiction action thriller "The Creator" reportedly weaves genuine footage of the tragic August 4, 2020, Beirut Port explosion into one of its scenes.



Directed by Gareth Edwards and headlined by esteemed talents such as John David Washington, Gemma Chan, and Ken Watanabe, the film delves into a gripping narrative that unfolds amidst a tumultuous conflict between humanity and artificial intelligence.

Looks like they used footage from the Beirut explosion for use in The Creator. Is it just me?

by u/BrokeBoyAdvanced in Filmmakers In the movie's trailer, snippets from the actual Beirut blast are reportedly interwoven. The revelation of this integration originated from a Reddit user, eventually catching the attention of the acclaimed YouTube channel Corridor Crew, as they delved into the world of visual effects in their episode "VFX Artists React to Bad & Great CGi 111."



The haunting memory of the devastating Beirut Port explosion, etched in history on August 4, 2020, continues to cast a profound shadow over Lebanon and its capital.



The explosion, which claimed the lives of over 200 individuals, left approximately 7,000 wounded and forced more than 300,000 people to flee their homes.



However, even if three years have passed since the explosion, the Lebanese people and the victims' families still search for the truth and demand justice for the human and material losses it costs.