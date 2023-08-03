News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Screenwriters will resume negotiations with studios in Hollywood
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03 | 05:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Screenwriters will resume negotiations with studios in Hollywood
After nearly one hundred days of strike by Hollywood screenwriters, negotiations between the studios and the working writers in both film and television industries are scheduled to resume this week, according to their union.
The negotiations between the Writers Guild and representatives of the employers had been stalled since the start of the social movement on May 2.
In mid-July, the crisis in Hollywood escalated when actors joined the strike, demanding better salaries and guarantees regarding the use of artificial intelligence. In the wake of this unprecedented dual social movement not seen in Hollywood since 1960, almost all films and series came to a halt.
In an email sent to its members on Tuesday, the union said that the studios "contacted the Writers Guild today and requested a meeting on Friday to continue negotiations," adding, "we will inform you of developments after the upcoming meeting."
Pressure is mounting on the studios as the number of actors surpasses that of writers, with stars such as Sean Penn, Colin Farrell, Jessica Chastain, and Susan Sarandon among their ranks.
During the strike, actors are prohibited from promoting new films, affecting a significant number of summer films and festivals. It even caused the postponement of the Emmy Awards ceremony, equivalent to the Oscars for television, indefinitely.
The repercussions of the strike are expected to increase. The last social movement in 2007-2008, which concerned only screenwriters and lasted one hundred days, resulted in losses of up to two billion dollars for the audiovisual sector in the United States.
The screenwriters are demanding higher wages and a larger share of the works shown on streaming platforms. However, the studios have so far rejected these demands, citing the economic pressures faced by the fiercely competitive sector.
The screenwriters also seek guarantees to prevent the use of artificial intelligence programs, whether for writing screenplays for their works or for reproducing their voices and images.
Negotiations between the actors' union, the studios, and streaming platforms remain at a standstill.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Hollywood
Screenwriters
Negotiations
Studios
Film
Television
Writers
Guild
Actors
Next
"X" allows users to hide the blue tag from their accounts
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-15
Actors protest on Hollywood sidewalks and pour anger on studios
Variety and Tech
2023-07-15
Actors protest on Hollywood sidewalks and pour anger on studios
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
President of the association of American actors on negotiations with studios: "We were tricked"
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14
President of the association of American actors on negotiations with studios: "We were tricked"
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13
Hollywood actors go on strike after they find studio proposals 'insulting'
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13
Hollywood actors go on strike after they find studio proposals 'insulting'
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-01
Hollywood actors extend contract talks just before deadline
Variety and Tech
2023-07-01
Hollywood actors extend contract talks just before deadline
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:18
Russia-backed hackers used Microsoft Teams to breach government agencies
Variety and Tech
09:18
Russia-backed hackers used Microsoft Teams to breach government agencies
0
Variety and Tech
09:16
Warner Bros. Discovery loses 1.8M subscribers amid Max rebrand
Variety and Tech
09:16
Warner Bros. Discovery loses 1.8M subscribers amid Max rebrand
0
Variety and Tech
09:01
Xiaomi removes its Mi Music app from the Play Store
Variety and Tech
09:01
Xiaomi removes its Mi Music app from the Play Store
0
Variety and Tech
08:56
India resurrects data privacy bill following abrupt pullback last year
Variety and Tech
08:56
India resurrects data privacy bill following abrupt pullback last year
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-28
Lithuania buys two NASAMS air defense launchers for Ukraine
World News
2023-06-28
Lithuania buys two NASAMS air defense launchers for Ukraine
0
World News
2023-06-10
Zelensky says counteroffensive 'taking place' as Trudeau visits Kyiv
World News
2023-06-10
Zelensky says counteroffensive 'taking place' as Trudeau visits Kyiv
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04
Belgian lawyer to file defamation complaint against MEP Marie Arena over Lebanon corruption remarks
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04
Belgian lawyer to file defamation complaint against MEP Marie Arena over Lebanon corruption remarks
0
World News
08:45
France announces end of evacuation of Niger nationals after 1,079 airlifts
World News
08:45
France announces end of evacuation of Niger nationals after 1,079 airlifts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes
3
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
4
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
5
Sports News
06:39
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
Sports News
06:39
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
6
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions
7
Lebanon News
05:23
Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023
Lebanon News
05:23
Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023
8
Press Highlights
02:56
Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis
Press Highlights
02:56
Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More