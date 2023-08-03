"X" allows users to hide the blue tag from their accounts

2023-08-03 | 05:52
&quot;X&quot; allows users to hide the blue tag from their accounts
"X" allows users to hide the blue tag from their accounts

Twitter's new platform, "X," formerly known as Twitter, now allows its subscribers of the "Blue Badge" service to hide this badge from their profiles. This badge has become embarrassing for many users since Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.

Social media users can subscribe to the "Blue Badge" service for a fee ranging from $8 to $11, and they receive additional privileges, such as reduced advertisements, the ability to write longer posts, and upload longer videos, as well as the option to delete or edit posts.

Prior to Musk making the Blue Badge a paid service, the badge was free and reserved for verified accounts.

The badge has become a source of discomfort for users who don't want to reveal that they are paying for the controversial billionaire's social media network. It has also become tiresome for some users who receive mocking memes about Blue Badge subscribers.

According to the website of the "X" network (https://help.twitter.com/en), "You can now choose whether you want to hide the Blue Badge from your account. It will be hidden from your profile or messages."

However, the Blue Badge may still appear "in specific places as an indicator that the user is a subscriber to the service," and some features may be disabled as long as the badge remains hidden.

This decision has sparked numerous satirical comments.

Ross Magle, the Deputy Editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, said, "It's crazy that Musk managed to turn this badge from a highly desirable social status symbol to something so embarrassing that those who pay to have it may want to hide it."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
