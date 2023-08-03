News
"X" allows users to hide the blue tag from their accounts
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03 | 05:52
2
min
"X" allows users to hide the blue tag from their accounts
Twitter's new platform, "X," formerly known as Twitter, now allows its subscribers of the "Blue Badge" service to hide this badge from their profiles. This badge has become embarrassing for many users since Elon Musk's takeover of the platform.
Social media users can subscribe to the "Blue Badge" service for a fee ranging from $8 to $11, and they receive additional privileges, such as reduced advertisements, the ability to write longer posts, and upload longer videos, as well as the option to delete or edit posts.
Prior to Musk making the Blue Badge a paid service, the badge was free and reserved for verified accounts.
The badge has become a source of discomfort for users who don't want to reveal that they are paying for the controversial billionaire's social media network. It has also become tiresome for some users who receive mocking memes about Blue Badge subscribers.
According to the website of the "X" network (https://help.twitter.com/en), "You can now choose whether you want to hide the Blue Badge from your account. It will be hidden from your profile or messages."
However, the Blue Badge may still appear "in specific places as an indicator that the user is a subscriber to the service," and some features may be disabled as long as the badge remains hidden.
This decision has sparked numerous satirical comments.
Ross Magle, the Deputy Editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, said, "It's crazy that Musk managed to turn this badge from a highly desirable social status symbol to something so embarrassing that those who pay to have it may want to hide it."
AFP
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27
Ex-Twitter Blue chief on Musk’s ‘lack of process’ and impulsive management style
Variety and Tech
2023-07-27
Ex-Twitter Blue chief on Musk’s ‘lack of process’ and impulsive management style
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Twitter replaces the blue bird logo with the letter "X"
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Twitter replaces the blue bird logo with the letter "X"
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets
0
Variety and Tech
09:18
Russia-backed hackers used Microsoft Teams to breach government agencies
Variety and Tech
09:18
Russia-backed hackers used Microsoft Teams to breach government agencies
0
Variety and Tech
09:16
Warner Bros. Discovery loses 1.8M subscribers amid Max rebrand
Variety and Tech
09:16
Warner Bros. Discovery loses 1.8M subscribers amid Max rebrand
0
Variety and Tech
09:01
Xiaomi removes its Mi Music app from the Play Store
Variety and Tech
09:01
Xiaomi removes its Mi Music app from the Play Store
0
Variety and Tech
08:56
India resurrects data privacy bill following abrupt pullback last year
Variety and Tech
08:56
India resurrects data privacy bill following abrupt pullback last year
0
World News
2023-06-28
Lithuania buys two NASAMS air defense launchers for Ukraine
World News
2023-06-28
Lithuania buys two NASAMS air defense launchers for Ukraine
0
World News
2023-06-10
Zelensky says counteroffensive 'taking place' as Trudeau visits Kyiv
World News
2023-06-10
Zelensky says counteroffensive 'taking place' as Trudeau visits Kyiv
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04
Belgian lawyer to file defamation complaint against MEP Marie Arena over Lebanon corruption remarks
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04
Belgian lawyer to file defamation complaint against MEP Marie Arena over Lebanon corruption remarks
0
World News
08:45
France announces end of evacuation of Niger nationals after 1,079 airlifts
World News
08:45
France announces end of evacuation of Niger nationals after 1,079 airlifts
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes
3
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
Lebanon News
08:19
Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources
4
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
Sports News
08:08
Saudi League "Determined" to succeed
5
Sports News
06:39
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
Sports News
06:39
Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes
6
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions
Press Highlights
00:43
Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions
7
Lebanon News
05:23
Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023
Lebanon News
05:23
Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023
8
Press Highlights
02:56
Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis
Press Highlights
02:56
Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis
Learn More