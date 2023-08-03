AFP sues Musk’s X for refusing to enter news reuse payment talks

2023-08-03
AFP sues Musk’s X for refusing to enter news reuse payment talks
AFP sues Musk’s X for refusing to enter news reuse payment talks

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, is facing legal action brought under copyright law in France. The Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency has announced it’s suing the social media platform over what it calls a “clear refusal” to enter into discussions with it about remuneration for the sharing of its news content on X.

AFP said it’s seeking an urgent injunction from a court in Paris to compel X to provide it with the necessary information on reuse of its content so it can calculate how much money it is due under France’s neighboring rights legislation.

“[AFP] has expressed its concerns over the clear refusal from Twitter (recently rebranded as ‘X’) to enter into discussions regarding the implementation of neighbouring rights for the press. These rights were established to enable news agencies and publishers to be remunerated by digital platforms which retain most of the monetary value generated by the distribution of news content,” the news agency wrote in a press release.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

