India restricts import of laptop, tablets and servers

India restricted import of laptops, tablets, other personal computers and servers with immediate effect on Thursday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in an amendment, saying it will impose a licensing requirement for imports in a move that analysts say appears to be aimed at boosting the local manufacturing efforts.



“Import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers and servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be ‘restricted,'” a government notification said, adding that the import will be allowed against a valid license for restricted imports. The restriction will also not apply to passengers carrying the mentioned devices in their baggage.



The move is likely to help boost local manufacturing, but New Delhi did not offer an explanation.

