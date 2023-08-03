News
App Store users are downrating Twitter’s rebranding to X with 1-star reviews
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03 | 08:52
High views
Share
Share
1
min
App Store users are downrating Twitter’s rebranding to X with 1-star reviews
Many people have mixed feelings over Twitter’s rebranding to X, in preparation for its transformation into owner Elon Musk’s vision of an “everything app.” But on the U.S. App Store, users have been venting their frustrations over the name change, leading to a surge in 1-star negative reviews, a new analysis shows.
According to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, nearly 78 percent of all the U.S. iOS reviews of the newly renamed X app have been 1-star reviews since July 24th, the day of the official rebrand, compared with just 50 percent over the previous two weeks. (50 percent is still not a great number and one that speaks to other user complaints about the numerous changes Twitter has made under Musk’s ownership.)
The new one-star reviews are in direct response to the rebrand, Sensor Tower notes, as users wrote how they’re upset with the new logo and name.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/02/app-store-users-are-downrating-twitters-rebranding-to-x-with-1-star-reviews/
