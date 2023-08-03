Waymo is bringing its robotaxi service to Austin

Waymo plans to launch a robotaxi service in Austin — putting the company once again in direct competition with rival Cruise.



Austin will be the company’s fourth commercial market following Phoenix, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The company will kick off the initial phase of its operations in the city this fall; the ride-hailing service will become open to the public at a later date.



The commercial expansion to Austin is a full-circle moment for Waymo. Back in 2015, the former Google self-driving project conducted its first driverless ride on public roads with a legally blind man named Steve Mahan riding solo in the prototype Firefly vehicle.

