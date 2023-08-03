Warner Bros. Discovery loses 1.8M subscribers amid Max rebrand

Warner Bros. Discovery reported its second-quarter earnings results Thursday, revealing that it dropped 1.8 million streaming subscribers across HBO, Discovery+ and its new combined streaming service Max. The company now has a total of 95.8 million users, compared to 97.6 million in the first quarter.



The loss in subscribers is likely due to customers with overlapping accounts (Max and Discovery+) getting rid of extra subscriptions. WBD, as well as analysts, anticipated streaming churn.



“The migration to Max has gone exceedingly well with the overwhelming majority of subscribers in the U.S. successfully transferred,” WBD CEO David Zaslav said during the earnings call as an attempt to reassure investors. “While we have seen some expected subscriber disruption, we have experienced lower-than-expected churn throughout this process.”

