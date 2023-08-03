Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding

2023-08-03 | 10:27
Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding
Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding

The organizers of the Tabarka Jazz Festival announced the cancellation of this year's edition of the renowned international event, which was scheduled to take place from August 11th to August 19th in northwestern Tunisia. 

The decision was attributed to the lack of financial support from the Tunisian authorities.

In a statement posted on the festival's Facebook page, the organizers expressed their regret, stating, "With deep sorrow, we announce the cancellation of the 20th edition of the Tabarka International Jazz Festival," which was meant to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the event's inception.

Despite their diligent efforts, concessions, and great flexibility by the organizing team, the shortage and absence of funding, along with the lack of cooperation from the Ministries of Tourism and Culture, made it impossible to organize the festival to the level befitting its international reputation.

Tunisia, burdened with a debt equivalent to 80% of its Gross Domestic Product, is facing a financial crisis and a liquidity shortage that has intensified in recent months. 

The state is facing the challenge of repaying significant external loan installments in the coming months and has not yet secured the necessary financing sources for its 2023 budget, according to economists.

The festival, traditionally held in the city of Tabarka near the Algerian border, had planned to offer the audience performances by "world-renowned artists such as Pat Metheny, Big Daddy Wilson, Madison McFerrin, and John Shannon."

The organizers indicated their intention to hold a press conference "soon," during which they will provide "further details about the reasons for this cancellation and our plans for future editions of the festival."



AFP
 

