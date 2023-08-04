Las Vegas police close investigation into Cardi B mic-throwing incident

Variety and Tech
2023-08-04 | 04:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Las Vegas police close investigation into Cardi B mic-throwing incident
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Las Vegas police close investigation into Cardi B mic-throwing incident

Las Vegas police announced on Thursday that they have closed the investigation into the recent incident involving rapper Cardi B throwing her microphone into the audience during a music concert, sparing the American rapper from facing trial in the case.

Earlier this week, the police had launched an investigation into allegations of assault and physical harm, based on a testimony from a woman who claimed to have attended the concert, and clips of the incident had spread widely on social media.

Videos from the concert held a few days ago showed Cardi B throwing her microphone in the direction of a spectator after the latter had thrown a cup of water onto the stage.

The footage also showed the spectator, who had thrown the liquid at the singer, apologizing after security personnel intervened during the concert. Other clips show the artist of hits like "WAP" and "Money" tossing her microphone towards the audience without hitting the woman who had splashed her with water.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said, "This case has been closed due to insufficient evidence," adding, "No legal pursuit will be undertaken in this matter."

This is not the first time such incidents have been recorded, as incidents of throwing objects during music concerts are on the rise.

In June, a man threw a phone at singer Bebe Rexha during a music concert in New York, resulting in her being taken to the hospital.

During the same month, singer Pink was targeted in a London concert by an audience member who threw a bag claiming it contained his mother's ashes.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

Las Vegas

Police

Drop

Charges

Cardi B

Mic

Throwing

Incident

Concert

LBCI Next
Apple records new revenue decline due to slower iPhone sales
Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01

Complaint filed against Cardi B after throwing a microphone at her audience

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-31

Cardi B throws her microphone at someone who threw a drink at her during a party in Las Vegas

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-18

Domestic violence charges dropped against former Manchester United star Giggs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-08

No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:14

Apple records new revenue decline due to slower iPhone sales

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:27

Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:18

Russia-backed hackers used Microsoft Teams to breach government agencies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:16

Warner Bros. Discovery loses 1.8M subscribers amid Max rebrand

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Lebanon declares national mourning day on Beirut Blast anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:39

Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More