Las Vegas police close investigation into Cardi B mic-throwing incident

Las Vegas police announced on Thursday that they have closed the investigation into the recent incident involving rapper Cardi B throwing her microphone into the audience during a music concert, sparing the American rapper from facing trial in the case.



Earlier this week, the police had launched an investigation into allegations of assault and physical harm, based on a testimony from a woman who claimed to have attended the concert, and clips of the incident had spread widely on social media.



Videos from the concert held a few days ago showed Cardi B throwing her microphone in the direction of a spectator after the latter had thrown a cup of water onto the stage.



The footage also showed the spectator, who had thrown the liquid at the singer, apologizing after security personnel intervened during the concert. Other clips show the artist of hits like "WAP" and "Money" tossing her microphone towards the audience without hitting the woman who had splashed her with water.



In a statement on Thursday, the police said, "This case has been closed due to insufficient evidence," adding, "No legal pursuit will be undertaken in this matter."



This is not the first time such incidents have been recorded, as incidents of throwing objects during music concerts are on the rise.



In June, a man threw a phone at singer Bebe Rexha during a music concert in New York, resulting in her being taken to the hospital.



During the same month, singer Pink was targeted in a London concert by an audience member who threw a bag claiming it contained his mother's ashes.

AFP