Apple records new revenue decline due to slower iPhone sales

Variety and Tech
2023-08-04 | 04:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Apple records new revenue decline due to slower iPhone sales
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Apple records new revenue decline due to slower iPhone sales

On Thursday, Apple announced a new decline in revenue (1.4 percent), marking the third consecutive drop during its struggling financial quarter, primarily driven by a slowdown in iPhone sales, according to the American tech giant.

In a statement, Apple reported a quarterly net income of $19.9 billion (a 2.3 percent increase) and revenue of $81.8 billion, both of which exceeded analysts' expectations.

Despite serving as a major driver for the company for over a decade, iPhone sales witnessed a decline in the last quarter, with sales dropping by 2.4 percent, surpassing market expectations.

Partially offsetting this slowdown is the growth in services, which includes the App Store and Apple Music streaming service, as well as cloud computing services. This segment now constitutes over a quarter (26 percent) of the company's revenue, a significant shift from its initial focus solely on computers and connected accessories.

Tim Cook, the company's CEO, stated in the release that Apple now has over a billion subscribers across its various services, adding 150 million subscribers over the past 12 months.

Commenting on the results, Jeremy Goldman, an analyst at "Insider Intelligence," emphasized the strategic shift towards services, which have become a crucial element, noting that this business area has been "significantly more profitable than the physical products the company built its reputation on."

Another category that showed progress was internet-connected accessories, which saw a growth of 2.4 percent over the year.

However, Mac sales declined by 7 percent, and iPad sales also saw a drop of 20 percent.

Geographically, Apple experienced accelerated sales in China, with a 7.9 percent year-on-year increase, following a contraction in the previous quarter. However, sales declined in the rest of Asia and the United States, while Europe recorded a strong performance.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

Apple

Records

Low

Level

Revenue

Slow

iPhone

Sales

Decline

Smartphone

Tech

Market

Las Vegas police close investigation into Cardi B mic-throwing incident
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18

Smartphone shipments continue to decline as secondhand and premium markets thrives

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-16

Basel defies forecast of art market slowdown

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26

AI leaders warn Senate of twin risks: Moving too slow and moving too fast

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

Apple warning it could shut FaceTime, iMessage in UK over gov’t surveillance policy adds to growing tech industry discontent

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Las Vegas police close investigation into Cardi B mic-throwing incident

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:27

Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:18

Russia-backed hackers used Microsoft Teams to breach government agencies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:16

Warner Bros. Discovery loses 1.8M subscribers amid Max rebrand

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Lebanon declares national mourning day on Beirut Blast anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:39

Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:45

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More