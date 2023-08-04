News
Coming soon to TikTok in Europe: A ‘For You’ feed without the TikTok algorithm
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04 | 07:55
Coming soon to TikTok in Europe: A ‘For You’ feed without the TikTok algorithm
Get ready for a version of TikTok you’ve never seen before! Without the hyper-sticky, AI-driven ‘For You’ feed…
The video sharing platform has announced that TikTok users in the European Union will “soon” be able to switch off its infamously engaging content-selection algorithm as it prepares to comply with the bloc’s updated digital rulebook.
The EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) puts a requirement on popular platforms like TikTok to offer users the choice to see content recommendations that are not based on tracking and profiling their activity on the platform — a surveillance-based practice platforms typically refer to as “personalization”. So the incoming choice for users in Europe to see a non-personalized ‘For You’ feed on TikTok is part of the its preparations to comply with the bloc’s rebooted digital rules.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/04/tiktok-algorithm-dsa/
