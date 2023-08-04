News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Discord cuts 4 percent staff as part of company reorganization
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04 | 08:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Discord cuts 4 percent staff as part of company reorganization
Chat app Discord has let go of nearly 40 employees (4 percent of its workforce) as part of company’s restructuring efforts, according to multiple reports.
Several Discord former employees posted on Twitter and LinkedIn that they were impacted by the layoffs. The job cuts have affected people in marketing, design, and entertainment partnership teams.
The company confirmed the development to Business Insider in a statement and added that it is focused on long-term growth.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/03/discord-cuts-4-staff-as-part-of-company-reorganization/
Variety and Tech
Discord
Cuts
Staff
Part
Company
Reorganization
Next
Apple’s services business now has more than 1B subscribers
Privacy-focused Brave Search launches its own image and video search
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:46
US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation
Lebanon News
09:46
US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority
Lebanon News
2023-08-01
Kataeb Party demands justice for Beirut blast victims, criticizes Hezbollah for undermining state authority
0
World News
2023-08-01
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi granted partial pardon
World News
2023-08-01
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi granted partial pardon
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Elon Musk forced to remove his company's giant logo "X" from the roof of Twitter headquarters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:36
Amazon’s deforestation falls 66 percent in July
Variety and Tech
09:36
Amazon’s deforestation falls 66 percent in July
0
Variety and Tech
08:57
Apple’s services business now has more than 1B subscribers
Variety and Tech
08:57
Apple’s services business now has more than 1B subscribers
0
Variety and Tech
08:14
Privacy-focused Brave Search launches its own image and video search
Variety and Tech
08:14
Privacy-focused Brave Search launches its own image and video search
0
Variety and Tech
08:09
BMW is pumping more cash into EVs ‘than originally planned’
Variety and Tech
08:09
BMW is pumping more cash into EVs ‘than originally planned’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-04
Lebanon's only active power plant in al-Zahrani halts operation: EDL
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-04
Lebanon's only active power plant in al-Zahrani halts operation: EDL
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03
App Store users are downrating Twitter’s rebranding to X with 1-star reviews
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03
App Store users are downrating Twitter’s rebranding to X with 1-star reviews
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10
Are Public Sector Salaries at Risk Amid Quorum Concerns?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10
Are Public Sector Salaries at Risk Amid Quorum Concerns?
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:46
US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation
Lebanon News
09:46
US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation
2
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
3
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon Economy
12:51
Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns
5
Press Highlights
01:49
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges
Press Highlights
01:49
Frozen investigations and hesitant progress: Beirut Port's reconstruction faces challenges
6
Press Highlights
02:39
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
Press Highlights
02:39
Unanswered questions: Beirut Blast anniversary sheds light on stalled investigations
7
Lebanon News
14:35
Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration
Lebanon News
14:35
Senate Foreign Relations Committee urges more assertive US approach in Lebanon on Beirut Blast commemoration
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Spotlight on low-quality universities: Lebanon's Higher Education Council takes action
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More