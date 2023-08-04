Discord cuts 4 percent staff as part of company reorganization

2023-08-04 | 08:16
Discord cuts 4 percent staff as part of company reorganization

Chat app Discord has let go of nearly 40 employees (4 percent of its workforce) as part of company’s restructuring efforts, according to multiple reports.

Several Discord former employees posted on Twitter and LinkedIn that they were impacted by the layoffs. The job cuts have affected people in marketing, design, and entertainment partnership teams.

The company confirmed the development to Business Insider in a statement and added that it is focused on long-term growth.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
