Apple’s services business now has more than 1B subscribers

Apple’s services business now has more than 1 billion paying subscribers, the company said during its third-quarter results conference call.



The company’s services portfolio comprises iCloud, Music, Fitness+, Pay, Apple Card, and Apple TV+, and it added 150 million subscribers over the past 12 months, the company said.



The tech giant registered $21.2 billion in revenue from services, up 8 percent from a year earlier. The business accounted for more than 25 percent of the company’s total revenue in the quarter.

