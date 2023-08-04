Apple’s services business now has more than 1B subscribers

Variety and Tech
2023-08-04 | 08:57
High views
Apple’s services business now has more than 1B subscribers
Apple’s services business now has more than 1B subscribers

Apple’s services business now has more than 1 billion paying subscribers, the company said during its third-quarter results conference call.

The company’s services portfolio comprises iCloud, Music, Fitness+, Pay, Apple Card, and Apple TV+, and it added 150 million subscribers over the past 12 months, the company said.

The tech giant registered $21.2 billion in revenue from services, up 8 percent from a year earlier. The business accounted for more than 25 percent of the company’s total revenue in the quarter.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Apple

Services

Business

One

Billion

Subscribers

