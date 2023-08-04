Amazon’s deforestation falls 66 percent in July

2023-08-04 | 09:36
Amazon’s deforestation falls 66 percent in July
Amazon’s deforestation falls 66 percent in July

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon reached its lowest level for the month of July since 2017, according to preliminary government data released on Thursday.

The figures show a significant decline, with satellite data from the Brazilian space research agency INPE indicating that approximately 500 square km (193 square miles) of rainforest were cleared during the month.

This represents a 66 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, bolstering President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's environmental policy reputation ahead of an upcoming summit of rainforest nations.



Variety and Tech

Amazon

Brazil

Brazilian

Nature

Deforestation

Environment

