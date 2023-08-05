Microsoft kills Cortana in Windows as it focuses on next-gen AI

2023-08-05 | 03:27
Microsoft kills Cortana in Windows as it focuses on next-gen AI
Microsoft kills Cortana in Windows as it focuses on next-gen AI

Microsoft is shutting down its digital assistant app Cortana this month, having now put more of its focus on modern-day AI advances, like its ChatGPT-like Bing Chat and other AI-powered productivity features across Windows and its web browser Edge. A support page confirms the end of Cortana as a standalone app in Windows, starting in August 2023.

The company also confirmed to TechCrunch the page was first published earlier in June, but declined to share more of its thinking on the matter beyond what was referenced on the page itself.

Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/04/microsoft-kills-cortana-in-windows-as-it-focuses-on-next-gen-ai/
 

Variety and Tech

Microsoft

Cortana

AI

ChatGPT

Bing Chat

Windows

Web

Edge

