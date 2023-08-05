News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Microsoft kills Cortana in Windows as it focuses on next-gen AI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-05 | 03:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Microsoft kills Cortana in Windows as it focuses on next-gen AI
Microsoft is shutting down its digital assistant app Cortana this month, having now put more of its focus on modern-day AI advances, like its ChatGPT-like Bing Chat and other AI-powered productivity features across Windows and its web browser Edge. A support page confirms the end of Cortana as a standalone app in Windows, starting in August 2023.
The company also confirmed to TechCrunch the page was first published earlier in June, but declined to share more of its thinking on the matter beyond what was referenced on the page itself.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/04/microsoft-kills-cortana-in-windows-as-it-focuses-on-next-gen-ai/
Variety and Tech
Microsoft
Cortana
AI
ChatGPT
Bing Chat
Windows
Web
Edge
Amazon’s deforestation falls 66 percent in July
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Microsoft brings new AI-powered shopping tools to Bing and Edge
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Microsoft brings new AI-powered shopping tools to Bing and Edge
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
AI.com flips from ChatGPT to Elon Musk’s X.ai
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
AI.com flips from ChatGPT to Elon Musk’s X.ai
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26
OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic form body to oversee safe ‘frontier AI’ development
Variety and Tech
2023-07-26
OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic form body to oversee safe ‘frontier AI’ development
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
Amazon’s deforestation falls 66 percent in July
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
Amazon’s deforestation falls 66 percent in July
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
Apple’s services business now has more than 1B subscribers
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
Apple’s services business now has more than 1B subscribers
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
Discord cuts 4 percent staff as part of company reorganization
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
Discord cuts 4 percent staff as part of company reorganization
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
Privacy-focused Brave Search launches its own image and video search
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
Privacy-focused Brave Search launches its own image and video search
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
0
Middle East News
08:04
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Middle East News
08:04
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-04
US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation
Lebanon News
2023-08-04
US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:07
Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns
Lebanon News
01:07
Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns
2
Press Highlights
01:25
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
Press Highlights
01:25
Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:13
Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament
News Bulletin Reports
14:13
Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament
4
Middle East News
07:43
Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
Middle East News
07:43
Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat
6
Middle East News
08:04
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Middle East News
08:04
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
7
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury
8
Lebanon News
06:24
Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”
Lebanon News
06:24
Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More