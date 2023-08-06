Musk offers to pay legal bills for users who faced problems because of posts on "X"

Variety and Tech
2023-08-06 | 05:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Musk offers to pay legal bills for users who faced problems because of posts on &quot;X&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Musk offers to pay legal bills for users who faced problems because of posts on "X"

On Saturday, Elon Musk announced that his company, "X," will cover the legal fees for users facing issues with their employers due to controversial posts they shared, liked, or retweeted on the platform, formerly known as Twitter. 

Many users, including celebrities and public figures, have encountered problems with their employers because of such posts.

Musk wrote on the platform, "If your employer treats you unfairly due to something you posted on this platform, we will pay for your legal bill."

However, Musk did not provide specific details about how users would access these funds.

Since acquiring the platform for $44 billion in late October, its advertising revenues have declined by approximately half due to its more flexible approach in enforcing hate speech policies and reconsidering previously banned extremist accounts.

Musk has repeatedly spoken about his desire for freedom of expression as the driving force behind the changes he implemented.

In December, Musk reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump on "Twitter," but Trump has not returned to the platform.

The former President was banned from Twitter in early 2021 for his role in the January 6th Capitol attack, carried out by a group of his supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.

Similarly, "X" reactivated the account of American rapper and designer, Kanye West, after about eight months of suspension, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal."

Kanye West had previously posted a picture of a swastika intertwined with a Star of David on his account last fall, prompting Elon Musk to suspend the musician's account.


AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Elon Musk

Offer

Pay

Legal

Bills

Users

Problems

Posts

X

LBCI Next
The French weekly "Le Journal du Dimanche" reissues after 40-day strike by its journalists
Victims of snake bites in Venezuela suffer from lack of anti-venom
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04

AI.com flips from ChatGPT to Elon Musk’s X.ai

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03

App Store users are downrating Twitter’s rebranding to X with 1-star reviews

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03

AFP sues Musk’s X for refusing to enter news reuse payment talks

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-03

"X" allows users to hide the blue tag from their accounts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:33

The French weekly "Le Journal du Dimanche" reissues after 40-day strike by its journalists

LBCI
World News
05:47

Victims of snake bites in Venezuela suffer from lack of anti-venom

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-05

Microsoft kills Cortana in Windows as it focuses on next-gen AI

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04

Amazon’s deforestation falls 66 percent in July

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Mikati meets with Palestinian officials to discuss peace efforts in Ain al-Hilweh

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27

Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

UAE urges adherence to travel ban to Lebanon for citizens' safety

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens

LBCI
World News
11:13

Talks on the War in Ukraine Launched in Saudi Arabia, Deemed Challenging by Kyiv

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More