Musk offers to pay legal bills for users who faced problems because of posts on "X"

On Saturday, Elon Musk announced that his company, "X," will cover the legal fees for users facing issues with their employers due to controversial posts they shared, liked, or retweeted on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.



Many users, including celebrities and public figures, have encountered problems with their employers because of such posts.



Musk wrote on the platform, "If your employer treats you unfairly due to something you posted on this platform, we will pay for your legal bill."



However, Musk did not provide specific details about how users would access these funds.



Since acquiring the platform for $44 billion in late October, its advertising revenues have declined by approximately half due to its more flexible approach in enforcing hate speech policies and reconsidering previously banned extremist accounts.



Musk has repeatedly spoken about his desire for freedom of expression as the driving force behind the changes he implemented.



In December, Musk reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump on "Twitter," but Trump has not returned to the platform.



The former President was banned from Twitter in early 2021 for his role in the January 6th Capitol attack, carried out by a group of his supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.



Similarly, "X" reactivated the account of American rapper and designer, Kanye West, after about eight months of suspension, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal."



Kanye West had previously posted a picture of a swastika intertwined with a Star of David on his account last fall, prompting Elon Musk to suspend the musician's account.







