The French weekly "Le Journal du Dimanche" reissues after 40-day strike by its journalists

The first edition of the French weekly magazine "Le Journal du Dimanche" was released under the supervision of Geoffroy Lejeune, a prominent far-right journalist, who faced protests from the editorial team leading to a historic 40-day strike that ended on Saturday night.



The magazine's official social media account wrote, "You were waiting for it, here it is." The previous issue of the newspaper, published on June 22, was 20 pages longer than this edition.



This edition, consisting of 32 pages, dedicates its front page to the issue of insecurity and justice following the death of a 15-year-old teenager who was stabbed in Orléans on July 22.



The new State Minister, Sabrina Agresti-Roubach, became the first member of the French government to grant an interview to "Le Journal du Dimanche" under Lejeune's supervision.



Much of this edition was produced by journalists from outside the newspaper, with only a few members of the editorial team participating.



On Tuesday, an agreement was reached between the strikers and the management of the French media group Lagardère, the owner of the newspaper, which put an end to the historic strike that the editorial board has been holding since June 22, refusing to be led by Lejeune.



The agreement includes a gradual return to work and offers for journalists who wish to leave the editorial office.



Many of them have expressed their desire to leave.



Lejeune, 34 years old, stirred controversy after endorsing the far-right candidate, Éric Zemmour, in the 2022 French presidential elections.







AFP