Iraq suspends Telegram messaging application for "national security" reasons: Statement
Variety and Tech
2023-08-06 | 09:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iraq suspends Telegram messaging application for "national security" reasons: Statement
Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced in a statement on Sunday that the messaging app "Telegram" has been blocked in the country for reasons related to "national security," a decision criticized by platforms close to Iran-affiliated parties that extensively use the application.
As of Sunday, the Telegram app was not functional, as observed by AFP. However, access to the app was still possible through the use of virtual private networks (VPNs).
In the statement, the ministry explained that the blocking of the Telegram app was based on directives from higher authorities concerning national security and the preservation of citizens' personal data, which the app allegedly compromised in violation of the law.
Furthermore, the ministry stated that it had repeatedly requested the "administration of the mentioned app" to cooperate in shutting down platforms that leak official state institutions' data and citizens' personal information, posing a threat to Iraq's national security and societal peace.
However, the company did not respond or comply with any of these requests.
The ministry emphasized its respect for citizens' rights to freedom of expression and communication without compromising state security and its institutions.
Telegram is widely used in Iraq, especially by media platforms close to Iran-affiliated parties for disseminating news.
The app's shutdown triggered anger among those platforms, with one channel, comprising over 330,000 subscribers, calling the app's suspension "muzzling and confiscation of freedoms."
After decades of sectarian conflict and violence following the US invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003, Iraq has experienced relative stability despite periodic political disputes and violence. However, non-governmental organizations and activists argue that freedom of expression remains restricted.
In July, Amnesty International expressed concern over the Iraqi government's introduction of "two draft laws to the parliament that would severely restrict the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Iraq." These two drafts are the Freedom of Expression and Peaceful Assembly Law and the Cybercrime Law.
In April, Brazil also suspended the use of the Telegram app to prevent it from providing data on new Nazi groups active on the platform. However, the decision was subsequently overturned by a court ruling.
AFP
