Barbie becomes the first work directed by a woman whose global revenues exceed $1 billion

Barbie, produced by Warner Bros, has become the first work directed by a woman to surpass one billion dollars in global revenues, according to estimates by the specialized group "Exhibitor Relations" on Sunday, topping the North American box office for the third consecutive week.



This movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, entered the history books not only for surpassing one billion dollars in global revenues but also for being the fastest to achieve this milestone in Warner Bros' history, according to officials from the studio.



The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, grossed $53 million during the weekend, extending from Friday to Sunday, bringing its total domestic revenues since its release in theaters to $459 million, and its global revenues to $1.03 billion.



The Warner Bros' production "Megalodon: The Trench" also made its debut in second place. It is a new installment in Jason Statham's adventure where he attempts to survive attacks from giant prehistoric sharks, earning $30 million during the weekend.



Meanwhile, "Oppenheimer," starring Cillian Murphy and produced by Universal and directed by Christopher Nolan, fell to third place, earning $28.7 million.



The film, which has a three-hour duration, covers the main stages in the life of physicist Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), who invented the atomic bomb.



The fourth spot went to the film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," the latest work in the "Ninja Turtles" film series. The animated film, produced by Paramount, grossed $28 million.



Disney's "Haunted Mansion" dropped to fifth place, narrating the adventure of a woman and her son trying to determine if their new home in the southern United States is haunted. The film earned $8.9 million during the weekend.



Here are the remaining films in the top ten rankings at the North American box office:



6- "Sound of Freedom" ($7 million)



7- "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" ($6.4 million)



8- "Talk to Me" ($6.2 million)



9- "Indiana Jones and the Dale of Destiny" ($1.5 million)



10- "Elemental" ($1.2 million)

AFP