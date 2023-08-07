News
4 ways generative AI makes founders more interesting to journalists
Variety and Tech
2023-08-07 | 04:02
4 ways generative AI makes founders more interesting to journalists
The advent of generative AI will lead to a tectonic shift in how startups do PR over the next few years. In July, the Associated Press became the first major news company to sign a deal with OpenAI, while media job cuts have reached record highs.
Gutted newsrooms could stymie one of the greatest engines of startup growth. While generative AI will enhance the capabilities of many publications, they’re also creeping onto news sites in ways we can’t foresee while journalists are laid off. Inevitably, some startups will choose to use AI to churn out thought leadership and PR content.
The problem with that is, if anyone and everyone can do something, then it becomes devoid of value. If any founder can ask ChatGPT to create a listicle on “5 reasons e-commerce will grow in 2023,” then the internet will become even more saturated with that kind of content. And that content is professional-sounding, yes, but impersonal, starved of real-life narratives, and flair-less.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/05/4-ways-generative-ai-makes-founders-more-interesting-to-journalists/
