Threads app is rolling out to a way to see your liked posts

Meta’s text-based app Threads is rolling out the ability to see your liked posts through an app update. The company started testing of the new feature on Android beta last week, but over the weekend, Meta started making it available to all users.



Users can find their liked posts in Settings > Your Likes, which is accessible through the profile page. In comparison, you can access your like on Twitter (now X) through a separate “Likes” tab on your profile.

Apart from the feature to look at liked posts, Meta has introduced a new media upload quality option — accessible through Settings > Account > Media quality — that lets you upload images and videos in higher quality.

