Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
Variety and Tech
2023-08-07 | 06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
The Lebanese American University (LAU) has been bolstering its presence and influence in the fields of basic sciences and research thanks to the efforts of the American Schools and Hospitals Abroad (ASHA) program, a part of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
Despite the daunting circumstances in Lebanon, the program's support has been instrumental in the university's endeavors. This was notably evident at the outset of 2023 when a team of researchers from the Human Genetics Department at LAU Gilbert and Rose-Marie Chagoury School of Medicine successfully identified a new and rare genetic disorder.
This discovery, which implicated a
POLD3 deficiency
, was attributed to the tragic deaths of three children from Lebanese families.
The researchers tirelessly worked around the clock to decipher the underlying cause of this ailment, ultimately saving a five-year-old child from suffering the same fate as the others.
In a statement, the Lebanese American University highlighted, "The research team at LAU achieved this milestone by utilizing state-of-the-art laboratory equipment provided by the USAID through the ASHA program, which extended a grant of $1.3 million."
Additionally, through donations amounting to over $4.9 million, the university managed to procure modern and advanced research equipment, fostering advancements in pharmaceuticals, genetic sequencing, extensive real-world projects, and clinical training.
The integration of these resources, facilitated by ASHA, includes modern practices akin to those established by leading American institutions and innovative teaching methodologies.
This empowers students, particularly those specializing in scientific, engineering, and mathematical disciplines, with enhanced opportunities for experiential learning.
The university further disclosed in addition to equipping the genetics labs in the medical school, the recent grant facilitated the establishment of a new, exemplary animal laboratory on the Jbeil campus.
This facility adheres to ethical standards outlined by the US Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare (OLAW), opening doors for LAU researchers to compete for US federal grants.
In conclusion, the university highlighted that its well-equipped laboratories, facilitated mainly by ASHA, and notably the new animal facility, "have the potential to attract external researchers and foster collaborations between the university and all relevant stakeholders."
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Lebanese American University
USAID
ASHA
Medicine
Genetic
Disorder
Breakthrough
