Array Labs is scanning the Earth from space to equip autonomous vehicles with 3D maps

It’s an oft-told story: the boom of space startups today can be traced to dramatically lowered cost in launch and satellite manufacturing over the past ten years. But Array Labs, a two-year-old startup based in Silicon Valley, is also taking advantage other technological developments in its quest to build a 3D map of the Earth.



Those include computation gains, like in advanced graphics processors (GPUs), and radar software development, Array CEO Andrew Peterson explained. Peterson, an aerospace engineer who had previously worked for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Moog’s space and defense division, said the revolution in scientific computing has opened up new possibilities.



“If could take all of this superpower that we were seeing in radar and scientific computing, and you could couple that with really low-cost satellites […] there’s probably a really, really interesting way to do a new type of Earth observation,” he said. “This was the best idea that I’ve ever had.”

