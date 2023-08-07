News
Skyline raises $3.35M to clean skyscraper windows with robots
Variety and Tech
2023-08-07 | 09:18
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Skyline raises $3.35M to clean skyscraper windows with robots
Sometimes conceptualizing automation requires some stretching of the imagination. It’s not always clear why some tasks are prioritized — or how that automation might be implemented. And then there’s window cleaning. While it’s true that window cleaning safety has come a long way since the birth of the skyscraper, it’s still a time and labor-intensive process that’s not without its risks.
Skyline was founded in 2017 with that clear target in mind. We first covered the Israeli firm in March of last year when it announced what it referred to as a “pre-Series A” worth $6.5 million. That came after $2.5 million in seed funding. At the time time, the company was celebrating the deployment of is façade maintenance (a fancy term for building/window cleaning) robot, Ozmo.
The startup just added another $3.35 million in funding, bringing its to-date raise up to $12 million. This funding arrives by way of a SAFE Note (Simple Agreement for Future Equity). You can read more about that process in Rebecca’s recent writeup here, but simply put, it’s a method for raising money when investing has slowed that gives investors future access to equity in your early-stage firm.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/07/skyline-raises-3-35m-to-clean-skyscraper-windows-with-robots/
Variety and Tech
Skyline
Raises
Clean
Skyscraper
Windows
Robots
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
