Musk offers to pay legal bills for employees who had problems working because of posts on "X"

Elon Musk announced that his company "X" will cover the legal fees for users facing issues with their employers due to their posts on the platform.



Users, including many celebrities and public figures, have encountered problems with their employers because of controversial posts they have published, liked, or shared on the platform formerly known as Twitter.



Musk stated on the website, "If your employer treats you unfairly due to something you posted on this platform, we will cover your legal bill."



However, Musk did not provide details about how users will receive the financial support.



Since acquiring the platform for $44 billion at the end of October, its advertising revenues have declined by about half due to its more flexible approach in preventing hate speech and reevaluating previously banned extremist accounts.



Musk has repeatedly spoken about his desire for freedom of expression being the driving force behind these changes.



In December, Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, but the latter has not returned to the platform yet.



The former President was banned from Twitter in early 2021 for his role in the January 6th Capitol attack, carried out by a group of his supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 elections.



Similarly, "X" reactivated the Twitter account of rapper and American designer Kanye West after suspending it for about eight months, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Kanye West had previously posted an image on his account in the past fall featuring a hooked cross intertwined with a Star of David, prompting Elon Musk to suspend the musician's account.

