News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TikTok announces changes in compliance with strict new European rules
Variety and Tech
2023-08-07 | 09:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
TikTok announces changes in compliance with strict new European rules
TikTok announced that it will be making changes in compliance with the new stringent rules of the European Union, including allowing European users to disable the feature that shows video content based on their interests.
Under the new regulations, internet giants, including TikTok, Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Microsoft, have been given until August 28th to comply, or they could face substantial fines.
Last month, European Commissioner for the Digital Market, Thierry Breton, urged TikTok to accelerate its compliance with the new rules.
In response to the call, TikTok announced that it will allow users in Europe to "opt-out" of the personalized recommendation feature, which suggests video content based on their personal interests. The platform added in a statement that European users can choose to receive recommendations for popular videos from their own locations and other regions around the world.
Thanks to its customization features and AI-powered algorithms, TikTok has gained immense popularity, especially among young audiences, with over a billion users worldwide.
However, the app has been subject to strict Western scrutiny regarding its ties to China. It is owned by the Chinese company "ByteDance," but it denies being under Beijing's influence.
TikTok also announced other measures to ensure compliance with the EU's Digital Services Act. These measures include making it easier for European users to report illegal content and banning targeted ads for users in Europe aged between 13 and 17 years old.
Furthermore, TikTok stated that it will be more transparent about content moderation decisions, providing users with more information about why certain videos are removed.
In its statement, the app mentioned, "We will not only fulfill our regulatory obligations but also strive to set new standards through innovative solutions."
AFP
Variety and Tech
TikTok
Announces
Changes
Compliance
EU
European Union
Regulations
Next
Barbie becomes the first work directed by a woman whose global revenues exceed $1 billion
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
Coming soon to TikTok in Europe: A ‘For You’ feed without the TikTok algorithm
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
Coming soon to TikTok in Europe: A ‘For You’ feed without the TikTok algorithm
0
World News
2023-07-29
Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities
World News
2023-07-29
Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities
0
World News
2023-07-26
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
World News
2023-07-26
European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-20
TikTok expands research API to Europe and launches ads transparency library
Variety and Tech
2023-07-20
TikTok expands research API to Europe and launches ads transparency library
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:40
War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story
News Bulletin Reports
09:40
War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story
0
Variety and Tech
09:29
Musk offers to pay legal bills for employees who had problems working because of posts on "X"
Variety and Tech
09:29
Musk offers to pay legal bills for employees who had problems working because of posts on "X"
0
Variety and Tech
09:18
Skyline raises $3.35M to clean skyscraper windows with robots
Variety and Tech
09:18
Skyline raises $3.35M to clean skyscraper windows with robots
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18
EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18
EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments
0
Middle East News
2023-08-06
Iraq demands the US and UK to extradite wanted persons for theft of tax secretariats
Middle East News
2023-08-06
Iraq demands the US and UK to extradite wanted persons for theft of tax secretariats
0
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
Press Highlights
03:26
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
2
Variety and Tech
06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
Variety and Tech
06:41
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
4
Press Highlights
01:58
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
Press Highlights
01:58
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:43
Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents
Lebanon News
05:43
Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents
7
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
Middle East News
04:43
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
8
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
Lebanon News
02:12
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More