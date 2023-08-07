TikTok announces changes in compliance with strict new European rules

Variety and Tech
2023-08-07 | 09:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
TikTok announces changes in compliance with strict new European rules
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
TikTok announces changes in compliance with strict new European rules

TikTok announced that it will be making changes in compliance with the new stringent rules of the European Union, including allowing European users to disable the feature that shows video content based on their interests.

Under the new regulations, internet giants, including TikTok, Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Microsoft, have been given until August 28th to comply, or they could face substantial fines.

Last month, European Commissioner for the Digital Market, Thierry Breton, urged TikTok to accelerate its compliance with the new rules.

In response to the call, TikTok announced that it will allow users in Europe to "opt-out" of the personalized recommendation feature, which suggests video content based on their personal interests. The platform added in a statement that European users can choose to receive recommendations for popular videos from their own locations and other regions around the world.

Thanks to its customization features and AI-powered algorithms, TikTok has gained immense popularity, especially among young audiences, with over a billion users worldwide.

However, the app has been subject to strict Western scrutiny regarding its ties to China. It is owned by the Chinese company "ByteDance," but it denies being under Beijing's influence.

TikTok also announced other measures to ensure compliance with the EU's Digital Services Act. These measures include making it easier for European users to report illegal content and banning targeted ads for users in Europe aged between 13 and 17 years old.

Furthermore, TikTok stated that it will be more transparent about content moderation decisions, providing users with more information about why certain videos are removed.

In its statement, the app mentioned, "We will not only fulfill our regulatory obligations but also strive to set new standards through innovative solutions."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

TikTok

Announces

Changes

Compliance

EU

European Union

Regulations

LBCI Next
Barbie becomes the first work directed by a woman whose global revenues exceed $1 billion
Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04

Coming soon to TikTok in Europe: A ‘For You’ feed without the TikTok algorithm

LBCI
World News
2023-07-29

Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

European Union condemns "attempt to destabilize democracy" in Niger

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-20

TikTok expands research API to Europe and launches ads transparency library

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:40

War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:29

Musk offers to pay legal bills for employees who had problems working because of posts on "X"

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:18

Skyline raises $3.35M to clean skyscraper windows with robots

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18

EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-06

Iraq demands the US and UK to extradite wanted persons for theft of tax secretariats

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Lebanon fuel prices soaring again

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:41

Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:58

Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Lebanon fuel prices soaring again

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More