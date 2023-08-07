TikTok announces changes in compliance with strict new European rules

TikTok announced that it will be making changes in compliance with the new stringent rules of the European Union, including allowing European users to disable the feature that shows video content based on their interests.



Under the new regulations, internet giants, including TikTok, Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Microsoft, have been given until August 28th to comply, or they could face substantial fines.



Last month, European Commissioner for the Digital Market, Thierry Breton, urged TikTok to accelerate its compliance with the new rules.



In response to the call, TikTok announced that it will allow users in Europe to "opt-out" of the personalized recommendation feature, which suggests video content based on their personal interests. The platform added in a statement that European users can choose to receive recommendations for popular videos from their own locations and other regions around the world.



Thanks to its customization features and AI-powered algorithms, TikTok has gained immense popularity, especially among young audiences, with over a billion users worldwide.



However, the app has been subject to strict Western scrutiny regarding its ties to China. It is owned by the Chinese company "ByteDance," but it denies being under Beijing's influence.



TikTok also announced other measures to ensure compliance with the EU's Digital Services Act. These measures include making it easier for European users to report illegal content and banning targeted ads for users in Europe aged between 13 and 17 years old.



Furthermore, TikTok stated that it will be more transparent about content moderation decisions, providing users with more information about why certain videos are removed.



In its statement, the app mentioned, "We will not only fulfill our regulatory obligations but also strive to set new standards through innovative solutions."

AFP