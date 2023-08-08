Renowned American director William Friedkin passes away at 87

American filmmaker William Friedkin, known for shaping cinema history with films like "The Exorcist" and "The French Connection," passed away on Monday at the age of 87, according to a family friend as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP).



Steven Gaydos, former executive editor of The Hollywood Reporter, stated that Friedkin died in Los Angeles after battling unspecified health issues in recent years.



Gaydos confirmed that the director "passed away early Monday," based on information obtained through a conversation with Friedkin's wife.



He also noted that Friedkin "had continued working until just a few weeks ago," but his health "had been deteriorating."



Following the announcement of Friedkin's passing, social media was flooded with messages of appreciation from various quarters for the late director. Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro described Friedkin as a "Cinema God," while others expressed their admiration for his work and legacy.



Renowned horror filmmaker Eli Roth took to Instagram to declare Friedkin as "one of the most impactful directors of all time," stating that he "changed the course of my life."



Actor Elijah Wood also expressed his condolences, referring to Friedkin as a "true cinematic teacher whose influence will forever extend."



Friedkin was part of a group of influential young directors during the "New Hollywood" movement in the 1970s, reshaping American cinema at its core and disrupting the established studio system's dominance.



Alongside peers like Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese, Friedkin entered the cinematic scene with force in 1971 with the daring drama "The French Connection."



He won five Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture.



Successes and Setbacks



Friedkin followed his successes in 1973 with "The Exorcist," a commercial hit that also sparked widespread controversy.



The shocking horror film, centered around a 12-year-old girl possessed by evil spirits, received ten Oscar nominations, winning two, and grossed $440 million at the box office.



Several sequels and adaptations were produced, including a trilogy initiated by horror film producer Jason Blum, where Ellen Burstyn reprised her role from the original film.



Blum stated on Monday, "I am personally indebted to him."



Blum added in a statement obtained by the specialized outlet Deadline, "More than any other director, he changed the way directors deal with horror films and also the concept of these films in broader culture."



He continued, "We feel a deep sadness at hearing news of his passing, and we have immense gratitude for the legacy he leaves behind."



After the resounding success of "The Exorcist," Friedkin's career took a sharp turn downward.



In 1988, he directed "Sorcerer," a film that suffered commercial failure despite its significant budget at the time. Nevertheless, fans of the director, including best-selling horror author Stephen King, praised the film.



King wrote, "So sorry to hear about the passing of William Friedkin, a truly talented filmmaker," adding, "While +The Exorcist+ was a landmark, for me, +Sorcerer+ is the true classic."



Friedkin continued his directorial journey with vigor until his eighties.



His latest film, "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," starring Kiefer Sutherland, is scheduled to be screened at this year's Venice Film Festival.



Sutherland stated in a statement, "Working with William Friedkin was one of the greatest honors of my career," adding, "Condolences to Sheri and his family."



Friedkin, who was previously married to French actress Jeanne Moreau, is survived by his fourth wife, Sherry Lansing, former head of Paramount Pictures, and two children.

AFP