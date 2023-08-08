News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Renowned American director William Friedkin passes away at 87
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08 | 03:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Renowned American director William Friedkin passes away at 87
American filmmaker William Friedkin, known for shaping cinema history with films like "The Exorcist" and "The French Connection," passed away on Monday at the age of 87, according to a family friend as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP).
Steven Gaydos, former executive editor of The Hollywood Reporter, stated that Friedkin died in Los Angeles after battling unspecified health issues in recent years.
Gaydos confirmed that the director "passed away early Monday," based on information obtained through a conversation with Friedkin's wife.
He also noted that Friedkin "had continued working until just a few weeks ago," but his health "had been deteriorating."
Following the announcement of Friedkin's passing, social media was flooded with messages of appreciation from various quarters for the late director. Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro described Friedkin as a "Cinema God," while others expressed their admiration for his work and legacy.
Renowned horror filmmaker Eli Roth took to Instagram to declare Friedkin as "one of the most impactful directors of all time," stating that he "changed the course of my life."
Actor Elijah Wood also expressed his condolences, referring to Friedkin as a "true cinematic teacher whose influence will forever extend."
Friedkin was part of a group of influential young directors during the "New Hollywood" movement in the 1970s, reshaping American cinema at its core and disrupting the established studio system's dominance.
Alongside peers like Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese, Friedkin entered the cinematic scene with force in 1971 with the daring drama "The French Connection."
He won five Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture.
Successes and Setbacks
Friedkin followed his successes in 1973 with "The Exorcist," a commercial hit that also sparked widespread controversy.
The shocking horror film, centered around a 12-year-old girl possessed by evil spirits, received ten Oscar nominations, winning two, and grossed $440 million at the box office.
Several sequels and adaptations were produced, including a trilogy initiated by horror film producer Jason Blum, where Ellen Burstyn reprised her role from the original film.
Blum stated on Monday, "I am personally indebted to him."
Blum added in a statement obtained by the specialized outlet Deadline, "More than any other director, he changed the way directors deal with horror films and also the concept of these films in broader culture."
He continued, "We feel a deep sadness at hearing news of his passing, and we have immense gratitude for the legacy he leaves behind."
After the resounding success of "The Exorcist," Friedkin's career took a sharp turn downward.
In 1988, he directed "Sorcerer," a film that suffered commercial failure despite its significant budget at the time. Nevertheless, fans of the director, including best-selling horror author Stephen King, praised the film.
King wrote, "So sorry to hear about the passing of William Friedkin, a truly talented filmmaker," adding, "While +The Exorcist+ was a landmark, for me, +Sorcerer+ is the true classic."
Friedkin continued his directorial journey with vigor until his eighties.
His latest film, "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial," starring Kiefer Sutherland, is scheduled to be screened at this year's Venice Film Festival.
Sutherland stated in a statement, "Working with William Friedkin was one of the greatest honors of my career," adding, "Condolences to Sheri and his family."
Friedkin, who was previously married to French actress Jeanne Moreau, is survived by his fourth wife, Sherry Lansing, former head of Paramount Pictures, and two children.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Renowned
Actor
Director
William Friedkin
Dies
87
Writer
Next
Model Bella Hadid talks long about her 15-year illness
Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-15
Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent
Variety and Tech
2023-06-15
Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent
0
World News
2023-08-07
Five bodies found in a truck in Mexico
World News
2023-08-07
Five bodies found in a truck in Mexico
0
Middle East News
2023-08-06
Ten migrants bodies found on Tunisian beach in Sfax
Middle East News
2023-08-06
Ten migrants bodies found on Tunisian beach in Sfax
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:26
Starliner spacecraft will be ready to take off in March
Variety and Tech
07:26
Starliner spacecraft will be ready to take off in March
0
Variety and Tech
04:24
Model Bella Hadid talks long about her 15-year illness
Variety and Tech
04:24
Model Bella Hadid talks long about her 15-year illness
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:40
War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story
News Bulletin Reports
09:40
War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:17
Recovery Amidst Destruction: Life in Ain al-Hilweh Camp After Clashes
News Bulletin Reports
09:17
Recovery Amidst Destruction: Life in Ain al-Hilweh Camp After Clashes
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-29
Deputy Governor's Possible Resignation Puts Lebanon's Economic Reform Plan at Risk
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-29
Deputy Governor's Possible Resignation Puts Lebanon's Economic Reform Plan at Risk
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
01:03
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
Lebanon Economy
01:03
Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding
3
Press Highlights
00:32
French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:32
French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:04
German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:04
German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
01:36
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
Press Highlights
01:36
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
6
Lebanon News
06:28
Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula
Lebanon News
06:28
Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula
7
Lebanon News
12:52
Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well
Lebanon News
12:52
Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well
8
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More