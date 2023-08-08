Model Bella Hadid talks long about her 15-year illness

Variety and Tech
2023-08-08 | 04:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Model Bella Hadid talks long about her 15-year illness
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Model Bella Hadid talks long about her 15-year illness

American supermodel Bella Hadid spoke at length on Sunday about the chronic illness she has been battling for the past 15 years. She explained on Instagram the reasons behind her recent absence from high-profile fashion shows and hinted at the possibility of resuming her activities.

In a heartfelt message accompanied by excerpts from her medical records and photos of her in the hospital, Bella Hadid recalled "15 years of invisible suffering" due to Lyme disease and prolonged treatments. She stated that she is now "finally getting better."

The 26-year-old star, one of the most prominent models of her generation alongside her sister Gigi Hadid, wrote, "I will be back when I feel ready."

Bella Hadid did not participate in recent major fashion events, including the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week. This absence led some to speculate about the potential of her permanent withdrawal from the fashion show circuit.

The model, whose real name is Isabella Hadid, has previously discussed the challenges of maintaining her professional life due to her illness.

On Sunday, she said, "Feeling this much of a sadness and so much disease when I have all of this luck and privilege and opportunity and love around me, it's almost excruciatingly confusing."

She added, "All of this has taken a toll on me that I cannot explain really," but reassured her followers that she is "okay and (...) no need to worry."

Her mother and brother, who are also fashion models, suffer from the same illness.

According to a comprehensive study conducted in 2022, over 14% of the world's population is affected by Lyme disease, which is caused by a type of bacteria and is transmitted through tick bites.

Lyme disease is rarely fatal, but individuals bitten by infected ticks often experience a skin rash and flu-like symptoms, including muscle and joint aches, headache, nausea, and vomiting.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

Model

Bella Hadid

Opens

Up

Illness

Treatment

Disease

Chronic

Health

LBCI Next
Starliner spacecraft will be ready to take off in March
Renowned American director William Friedkin passes away at 87
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25

African governments are collaborating with innovators to strengthen local health supply chains

LBCI
World News
03:17

US Assistant Secretary of State meets Niger military leaders amidst stalled coup resolution efforts

LBCI
World News
2023-08-07

Niger's electricity blackout due to post-coup sanctions leaves its consequences for the population

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-07

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:26

Starliner spacecraft will be ready to take off in March

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:57

Renowned American director William Friedkin passes away at 87

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:40

War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20

BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:17

Recovery Amidst Destruction: Life in Ain al-Hilweh Camp After Clashes

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-29

Deputy Governor's Possible Resignation Puts Lebanon's Economic Reform Plan at Risk

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:03

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More