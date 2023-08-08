News
Model Bella Hadid talks long about her 15-year illness
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08 | 04:24
Model Bella Hadid talks long about her 15-year illness
American supermodel Bella Hadid spoke at length on Sunday about the chronic illness she has been battling for the past 15 years. She explained on Instagram the reasons behind her recent absence from high-profile fashion shows and hinted at the possibility of resuming her activities.
In a heartfelt message accompanied by excerpts from her medical records and photos of her in the hospital, Bella Hadid recalled "15 years of invisible suffering" due to Lyme disease and prolonged treatments. She stated that she is now "finally getting better."
The 26-year-old star, one of the most prominent models of her generation alongside her sister Gigi Hadid, wrote, "I will be back when I feel ready."
Bella Hadid did not participate in recent major fashion events, including the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week. This absence led some to speculate about the potential of her permanent withdrawal from the fashion show circuit.
The model, whose real name is Isabella Hadid, has previously discussed the challenges of maintaining her professional life due to her illness.
On Sunday, she said, "Feeling this much of a sadness and so much disease when I have all of this luck and privilege and opportunity and love around me, it's almost excruciatingly confusing."
She added, "All of this has taken a toll on me that I cannot explain really," but reassured her followers that she is "okay and (...) no need to worry."
Her mother and brother, who are also fashion models, suffer from the same illness.
According to a comprehensive study conducted in 2022, over 14% of the world's population is affected by Lyme disease, which is caused by a type of bacteria and is transmitted through tick bites.
Lyme disease is rarely fatal, but individuals bitten by infected ticks often experience a skin rash and flu-like symptoms, including muscle and joint aches, headache, nausea, and vomiting.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Model
Bella Hadid
Opens
Up
Illness
Treatment
Disease
Chronic
Health
