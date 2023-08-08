Authors are losing their patience with AI, part 349235

Variety and Tech
2023-08-08 | 08:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Authors are losing their patience with AI, part 349235
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Authors are losing their patience with AI, part 349235

On Monday morning, numerous writers woke up to learn that their books had been uploaded and scanned into a massive dataset without their consent. A project of cloud word processor Shaxpir, Prosecraft compiled over 27,000 books, comparing, ranking and analyzing them based on the “vividness” of their language. Many authors — including Young Adult powerhouse Maureen Johnson and “Little Fires Everywhere” author Celeste Ng — spoke out against Prosecraft for training a model on their books without consent. Even books published less than a month ago had already been uploaded.

After a day full of righteous online backlash, Prosecraft creator Benji Smith took down the website, which had existed since 2017.

“I’ve spent thousands of hours working on this project, cleaning up and annotating text, organizing and tweaking things,” Smith wrote. “But in the meantime, ‘AI’ became a thing. And the arrival of AI on the scene has been tainted by early use-cases that allow anyone to create zero-effort impersonations of artists, cutting those creators out of their own creative process.”
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Authors

Losing

Patience

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Technology

LBCI Next
Apple Music adds a new algorithmic station to let users discover new music
China seeks to regulate facial recognition technology
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-30

Russia declares attack foiled by Ukrainian drones and closing Moscow International Airport briefly

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Authors accuse OpenAI and Meta of unauthorized use of their book content in AI programs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:33

Taiwan chipmaker giant chooses Germany for its first European factory

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:13

Amazon is holding a Prime Day-like shopping event this fall once again

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:33

Taiwan chipmaker giant chooses Germany for its first European factory

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:15

WhatsApp introduces screen-sharing during video calls

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:13

Amazon is holding a Prime Day-like shopping event this fall once again

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:07

Catch+Release is building an AI-powered search engine to help brands license user-generated content

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol

LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-18

Sylvera banks $57M to put carbon offsetting on a path to Net Zero

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:03

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea criticizes the 'devilish alliance' between Resistance Axis, FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Lebanon's freedom at stake: Amnesty International's #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More