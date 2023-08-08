Electoral Commission hack exposed data of 40 million UK voters

2023-08-08 | 09:14
Electoral Commission hack exposed data of 40 million UK voters
Electoral Commission hack exposed data of 40 million UK voters

The personal information of approximately 40 million UK voters was exposed to hackers for more than a year after the Electoral Commission fell victim to a “complex cyberattack”.

The Electoral Commission, the watchdog responsible for overseeing elections in the UK, said in a statement on Wednesday that it first identified suspicious activity on its network in October 2022. However, it later confirmed that unnamed “hostile actors” had first accessed its systems over a year previously in August 2021.

When asked by TechCrunch why the organization has only just notified those impacted, Electoral Commission spokesperson Andreaa Ghita said there were “several steps” that the Commission needed to take before it could make the incident public.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Renowned American director William Friedkin passes away at 87
Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence
