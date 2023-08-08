Paramount+ tops 61 million subscribers after Showtime merger

Paramount said that it added 700,000 subscribers to Paramount+ in Q2 2023 after the company launched a subscription tier with Showtime integration in June. This addition meant Paramount+ subscriber count now stands at around 61 million — up from the 60 million reported last quarter.



The new integrated $11.99 per month plan with Showtime replaced Paramount+’s premium ad-free $9.99 per month plan. At the same time, Paramount also raised prices for its Essential ad-supported plan from $4.99 to $5.99 per month. The company noted that combined viewing hours for Paramount+ and ad-supported streaming TV service Pluto TV jumped by 35 percent globally.



Paramount Global reported a total revenue of $1.67 billion for its direct-to-consumer service with streaming contributing $1.23 billion and advertising fetching more than $400 million.

Read the full story at: