A small and electric Land Rover Defender sounds likely for 2027
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08 | 10:05
0
min
A small and electric Land Rover Defender sounds likely for 2027
The Land Rover Defender might be getting an electric little brother. According to an Autocar report, a Jaguar-Land Rover executive recently revealed some interesting details at an investor conference.
This so-called baby Defender is said to use JLR’s Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform and is expected to arrive in 2027. This platform will also be used for the upcoming Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, And Land Rover Discovery Sport — all small to mid-size sporty SUVs.
The Defender has long been Land Rover’s explorer’s SUV. The current model was introduced in 2020 and is a stark departure from the boxy original, with a sleek unibody design and an interior aimed at an up-market crowd. The upcoming EV Defender will likely follow the same cues while still emphasizing the go-anywhere, do-anything ethos of the predecessor.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/08/08/a-small-and-electric-land-rover-defender-sounds-likely-for-2027/
