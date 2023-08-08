Catch+Release is building an AI-powered search engine to help brands license user-generated content

Variety and Tech
2023-08-08 | 10:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Catch+Release is building an AI-powered search engine to help brands license user-generated content
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Catch+Release is building an AI-powered search engine to help brands license user-generated content

Companies seeking images or videos for their materials will typically commission a shoot, or scour stock media catalogs. Catch+Release, however, wants to help marketers license existing user-generated content, and the eight-year-old startup is setting out to build an AI-powered search engine to help brands do just that.

Catch+Release — founded out of San Francisco by Analisa Goodin — has been in existence since 2015: first as an image research firm, and then as a platform for brands to find user-generated content for their various campaigns. The company raised a $14 million in Series A round of funding in 2021, and today it revealed that it has raised an $8 million extension round at the same (undisclosed) valuation. Existing backer Accel has returned to the fray, alongside Cervin and Stagwell, with new investors including HarbourVest Partners, Kevin Durant’s venture firm 35V, and Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta.

Goodin told TechCrunch that the company decided not to raise a Series B for now, due to the current economic environment.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Catch+Release

Building

AI

Powered

Search

Engine

Help

Brands

License

User-Generated

Content

LBCI Next
Renowned American director William Friedkin passes away at 87
Dubai's culinary ascension: A journey towards global gastronomic excellence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25

Stay Ai’s tech helps Shopify brands get customers to make that second purchase

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13

Apple removes AI-powered content generator impersonating Meta’s Threads app after it appeared in top charts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11

China’s search engine pioneer unveils open-source large language model to rival OpenAI

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:19

Spotify expands its AI-powered DJ feature globally

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:33

Taiwan chipmaker giant chooses Germany for its first European factory

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:15

WhatsApp introduces screen-sharing during video calls

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:13

Amazon is holding a Prime Day-like shopping event this fall once again

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:05

A small and electric Land Rover Defender sounds likely for 2027

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-27

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Palestinian Druze Initiative delegation holds meeting with Walid Jumblatt in Limassol

LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:03

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea criticizes the 'devilish alliance' between Resistance Axis, FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Lebanon's freedom at stake: Amnesty International's #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More