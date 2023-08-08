Catch+Release is building an AI-powered search engine to help brands license user-generated content

Companies seeking images or videos for their materials will typically commission a shoot, or scour stock media catalogs. Catch+Release, however, wants to help marketers license existing user-generated content, and the eight-year-old startup is setting out to build an AI-powered search engine to help brands do just that.



Catch+Release — founded out of San Francisco by Analisa Goodin — has been in existence since 2015: first as an image research firm, and then as a platform for brands to find user-generated content for their various campaigns. The company raised a $14 million in Series A round of funding in 2021, and today it revealed that it has raised an $8 million extension round at the same (undisclosed) valuation. Existing backer Accel has returned to the fray, alongside Cervin and Stagwell, with new investors including HarbourVest Partners, Kevin Durant’s venture firm 35V, and Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta.



Goodin told TechCrunch that the company decided not to raise a Series B for now, due to the current economic environment.

