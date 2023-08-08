Amazon is holding a Prime Day-like shopping event this fall once again

Amazon is holding a Prime Day-like shopping event this fall, the company announced on Tuesday. The online retail giant had two Prime sales events in July and October in 2022 and is doing the same this year. Amazon is calling the fall sales event “Prime Big Deal Days,” but didn’t share the which days it would be holding the sales event.



Prime Big Deal Days will take place in the following 19 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S. and the UK.



“We’ll share more details soon as we get closer to the event,” the company wrote in a blog post. “We can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season.”

Read the full story at: