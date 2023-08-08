WhatsApp introduces screen-sharing during video calls

Variety and Tech
2023-08-08 | 10:15
WhatsApp introduces screen-sharing during video calls
WhatsApp introduces screen-sharing during video calls

WhatsApp introduced screen sharing as its latest feature to enhance the video calling experience on its platform — taking on traditional video conferencing apps including Microsoft Meet, Google Meet, and Zoom as well as Apple’s FaceTime.

The new feature, announced this morning by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg through a Facebook post and on his Instagram channel, will allow you to share your documents, photos, and even your shopping cart with contacts available on video calls.

First released for some beta testers on Android in late May, screen sharing on WhatsApp can be accessed by tapping or clicking the ‘Share’ icon. Users can choose between sharing a specific app or their entire screen. This is similar to how screen sharing works on typical video conferencing platforms like Google Meet and Zoom.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Variety and Tech

WhatsApp

Introduces

Screen

Sharing

During

Video

Calls

